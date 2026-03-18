Whether Newcastle United are playing in the Premier League, European competition or a domestic cup, UK coverage is typically provided by Sky Sports or TNT Sports, along with selected broadcasters for cup fixtures. Match-specific TV guides are updated as broadcast selections are confirmed.

Newcastle’s Next Match on TV (UK)

Coverage details can change depending on broadcaster selections, so it is worth checking closer to kick off for the most up to date information on how to watch Newcastle live streaming today.

Date Time Fixture Competition Today 17:45 Barcelona vs Newcastle UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 (2nd Leg) Sun 22 Mar 12:00 Newcastle vs Sunderland – 11 Apr TBD Crystal Palace vs Newcastle – 18 Apr TBD Newcastle vs Bournemouth – 25 Apr 17:30 Arsenal vs Newcastle – 2 May TBD Newcastle vs Brighton – 9 May TBD Nottm Forest vs Newcastle – 17 May TBD Newcastle vs West Ham – 24 May TBD Fulham vs Newcastle –

Is Newcastle on TV Today?

If Newcastle are playing today, the match will often be shown live on UK television if selected for broadcast. Most Premier League fixtures involving Newcastle are televised, while European matches are shown live on TNT Sports.

If a game is not available live in the UK, highlights are usually shown later the same day on BBC’s Match of the Day, along with coverage on official club and league digital platforms.

What Channel Is Newcastle Usually On?

Newcastle matches are broadcast across several UK channels depending on the competition:

Premier League: Sky Sports and TNT Sports

Sky Sports and TNT Sports Champions League / Europa League: TNT Sports

TNT Sports FA Cup: BBC and ITV

BBC and ITV Carabao Cup: Sky Sports

Live streaming is available through Sky Go and NOW for Sky Sports coverage, and discovery+ for TNT Sports.

Newcastle Official Channels, Radio & Online Coverage

Fans can also follow Newcastle through a range of official and digital platforms:

Official Website and App: Live match centre, commentary and in-game updates

Live match centre, commentary and in-game updates Newcastle United YouTube: Highlights, interviews and club features

Highlights, interviews and club features Social Media: X (Twitter): @NUFC Instagram: @nufc Facebook: Newcastle United

Radio Commentary: Live coverage is available via BBC Radio Newcastle and through club audio services

These platforms provide an alternative way to follow matches when live TV coverage is not available.

Where to Find Newcastle TV Listings

For full details of upcoming Newcastle matches on TV, including future fixtures and confirmed channels, check the full listings and match guides. You will also find individual match articles below, each confirming:

TV channel

Kick-off time

UK live streaming availability

Latest Newcastle Match TV Guides

The articles below provide match-by-match Newcastle TV listings, updated throughout the season as broadcast details are announced. Scroll down for the latest Newcastle TV coverage.

Is Newcastle’s Next Match on Sky Sports?

Many Newcastle Premier League fixtures are shown on Sky Sports, though selections vary throughout the season. European matches are usually shown on TNT Sports.

Can I Stream Newcastle’s Next Match in the UK?

Yes. If Newcastle’s next match is selected for live TV coverage, it can usually be streamed via Sky Go, NOW or discovery+, depending on which broadcaster is showing the game.