Whether Newcastle United are playing in the Premier League, European competition or a domestic cup, UK coverage is typically provided by Sky Sports or TNT Sports, along with selected broadcasters for cup fixtures. Match-specific TV guides are updated as broadcast selections are confirmed.
Newcastle’s Next Match on TV (UK)
Coverage details can change depending on broadcaster selections, so it is worth checking closer to kick off for the most up to date information on how to watch Newcastle live streaming today.
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Competition
|Today
|17:45
|Barcelona vs Newcastle
|UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 (2nd Leg)
|Sun 22 Mar
|12:00
|Newcastle vs Sunderland
|–
|11 Apr
|TBD
|Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
|–
|18 Apr
|TBD
|Newcastle vs Bournemouth
|–
|25 Apr
|17:30
|Arsenal vs Newcastle
|–
|2 May
|TBD
|Newcastle vs Brighton
|–
|9 May
|TBD
|Nottm Forest vs Newcastle
|–
|17 May
|TBD
|Newcastle vs West Ham
|–
|24 May
|TBD
|Fulham vs Newcastle
|–
Is Newcastle on TV Today?
If Newcastle are playing today, the match will often be shown live on UK television if selected for broadcast. Most Premier League fixtures involving Newcastle are televised, while European matches are shown live on TNT Sports.
If a game is not available live in the UK, highlights are usually shown later the same day on BBC’s Match of the Day, along with coverage on official club and league digital platforms.
What Channel Is Newcastle Usually On?
Newcastle matches are broadcast across several UK channels depending on the competition:
- Premier League: Sky Sports and TNT Sports
- Champions League / Europa League: TNT Sports
- FA Cup: BBC and ITV
- Carabao Cup: Sky Sports
Live streaming is available through Sky Go and NOW for Sky Sports coverage, and discovery+ for TNT Sports.
Newcastle Official Channels, Radio & Online Coverage
Fans can also follow Newcastle through a range of official and digital platforms:
- Official Website and App: Live match centre, commentary and in-game updates
- Newcastle United YouTube: Highlights, interviews and club features
- Social Media:
- X (Twitter): @NUFC
- Instagram: @nufc
- Facebook: Newcastle United
- Radio Commentary: Live coverage is available via BBC Radio Newcastle and through club audio services
These platforms provide an alternative way to follow matches when live TV coverage is not available.
Where to Find Newcastle TV Listings
For full details of upcoming Newcastle matches on TV, including future fixtures and confirmed channels, check the full listings and match guides. You will also find individual match articles below, each confirming:
- TV channel
- Kick-off time
- UK live streaming availability
Latest Newcastle Match TV Guides
The articles below provide match-by-match Newcastle TV listings, updated throughout the season as broadcast details are announced. Scroll down for the latest Newcastle TV coverage.
Is Newcastle’s Next Match on Sky Sports?
Many Newcastle Premier League fixtures are shown on Sky Sports, though selections vary throughout the season. European matches are usually shown on TNT Sports.
Can I Stream Newcastle’s Next Match in the UK?
Yes. If Newcastle’s next match is selected for live TV coverage, it can usually be streamed via Sky Go, NOW or discovery+, depending on which broadcaster is showing the game.