Details on where to watch Liverpool FC’s next match in the UK. This page provides the latest broadcast information, including confirmed TV channels, kick off times and live streaming options for upcoming Liverpool fixtures.

Liverpool FC Next Match on TV: UK Channel, Kick-Off Time & How to Watch

Whether Liverpool are in Premier League action, competing in Europe or playing in a domestic cup, coverage is usually available through Sky Sports, TNT Sports or selected broadcasters. Use our Liverpool live streaming listings to check.

Supporters can also follow Liverpool through official club platforms, including LFCTV, the club’s YouTube channel and social media accounts, where pre match build-up, highlights and content are regularly published.

Match guides are updated as soon as broadcast selections are confirmed, so it is worth bookmarking this page and checking back regularly.

Liverpool’s Next Match on TV

Broadcast details can change as selections are finalised, so checking back closer to kick-off will ensure you have the latest information.

Date Time Fixture Competition Today 20:00 Liverpool vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 (2nd Leg) Sat 21 Mar 12:30 Brighton vs Liverpool FA Cup – Quarter Finals 4 Apr 12:45 Man City vs Liverpool – 11 Apr 17:30 Liverpool vs Fulham – 19 Apr 14:00 Everton vs Liverpool – 25 Apr TBD Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – 2 May TBD Man United vs Liverpool – 9 May TBD Liverpool vs Chelsea – 17 May TBD Aston Villa vs Liverpool – 24 May TBD Liverpool vs Brentford –

Is Liverpool on TV Today?

If Liverpool are playing today, there is a strong chance the match is being shown live in the UK. Most Premier League fixtures involving Liverpool are selected for TV coverage, while European matches are shown on TNT Sports.

If the game is not selected for live broadcast, highlights are usually available later in the evening on BBC’s Match of the Day, as well as via Liverpool’s official digital channels.

What Channel Is Liverpool Usually On?

Liverpool’s matches are shown across several UK broadcasters depending on the competition:

Premier League: Sky Sports and TNT Sports

Sky Sports and TNT Sports Champions League / Europa League: TNT Sports

TNT Sports FA Cup: BBC and ITV

BBC and ITV Carabao Cup: Sky Sports

Live streaming is available through Sky Go and NOW for Sky Sports coverage, and discovery+ for TNT Sports.

Liverpool Official Channels, Radio & Online Coverage

Fans can also follow Liverpool through a range of official and digital platforms:

LFCTV and LFCTV GO: Full match replays, highlights, interviews and exclusive features

Full match replays, highlights, interviews and exclusive features Liverpool FC YouTube: Highlights, press conferences and behind-the-scenes content

Highlights, press conferences and behind-the-scenes content Official Social Media: X (Twitter): @LFC Instagram: @liverpoolfc Facebook: Liverpool FC

Audio Commentary: Live match commentary is available via LFCTV GO and club audio services

These platforms provide an alternative way to follow matches if live TV coverage is unavailable.

Where to Find Liverpool TV Listings

For a full breakdown of upcoming Liverpool matches on TV, including confirmed channels and kick-off times, scroll down for the latest match guides. Each article focuses on a single fixture and explains exactly how to watch and stream it in the UK.

Is Liverpool’s Next Match on Sky Sports?

A large number of Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures are shown on Sky Sports, though selections vary throughout the season. European fixtures are typically broadcast on TNT Sports.

Can I Stream Liverpool’s Next Match in the UK?

If Liverpool’s next match is selected for live TV coverage, it can usually be streamed via Sky Go, NOW or discovery+, depending on which broadcaster holds the rights for that fixture.