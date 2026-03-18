Details on where to watch Chelsea’s next match in the UK. This page has the latest broadcast information, including confirmed TV channels, kick off times and live streaming options for upcoming Chelsea fixtures.

Chelsea FC Next Match on TV: UK Channel, Kick-Off Time & How to Watch

Whether the Blues are in Premier League action, a European tie or a domestic cup game, coverage is usually available through Sky Sports, TNT Sports or one of the free-to-air broadcasters.

You can also watch Chelsea streaming on TV with full channel listings here.

Match guides are updated as soon as broadcast selections are confirmed, so it’s worth bookmarking this page and checking back regularly.

Date Time Fixture Competition Sat 21 Mar 17:30 Everton vs Chelsea FA Cup – Quarter Finals 4 Apr 17:15 Chelsea vs Port Vale – 12 Apr 16:30 Chelsea vs Man City – 18 Apr 20:00 Chelsea vs Man United – 26 Apr 16:30 Brighton vs Chelsea – 2 May TBD Chelsea vs Nottm Forest – 9 May TBD Liverpool vs Chelsea – 17 May TBD Chelsea vs Tottenham – 24 May TBD Fixture TBC –

Chelsea’s Next Match on TV

Broadcast details can change as selections are finalised, so it’s always worth checking back closer to kick-off for the most up-to-date information.

Is Chelsea on TV Today?

If Chelsea are playing today, there’s a good chance the match is being shown live somewhere in the UK. Most Premier League fixtures involving Chelsea are televised, and European games are covered by TNT Sports.

If the game hasn’t been selected for live broadcast, highlights will typically air later that evening on BBC’s Match of the Day, as well as through official club and league channels online.

What Channel Is Chelsea Usually On?

Chelsea’s matches are spread across several UK broadcasters depending on the competition:

Premier League: Sky Sports and TNT Sports

Sky Sports and TNT Sports Champions League / Europa League: TNT Sports

TNT Sports FA Cup: BBC and ITV

BBC and ITV Carabao Cup: Sky Sports

Streaming is available through Sky Go and NOW for Sky Sports content, and through discovery+ for TNT Sports coverage.

Where to Find Chelsea TV Listings

For a full breakdown of upcoming Chelsea matches on TV, including confirmed channels and kick-off times, scroll down for the latest match guides. Each article covers a single fixture and outlines exactly where to watch and how to stream it in the UK.

Is Chelsea’s Next Match on Sky Sports?

A large number of Chelsea’s Premier League fixtures are shown on Sky Sports, though selections change from week to week. European ties are broadcast on TNT Sports as standard.

Can I Stream Chelsea’s Next Match in the UK?

If Chelsea’s next match has been selected for live TV coverage, it can usually be streamed through Sky Go, NOW or discovery+, depending on which broadcaster holds the rights for that particular game.

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