Arsenal head into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie with Bayer Leverkusen as strong favourites to reach the quarter-finals after earning a draw in Germany last week.

When is Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen? Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Tuesday 17 March 2026. Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time The match will kick off at 8pm. What TV channel is Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen on? The game will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. How to live stream Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen The match can be streamed via discovery+ through the TNT Sports package. Subscribers can watch on a range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones and tablets using the discovery+ app.

The Gunners needed a late penalty from Kai Havertz to secure a valuable result in the first leg, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return fixture in north London.

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Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have built a reputation in the Premier League for grinding out results as they chase a long awaited title.

Their European performances at the Emirates Stadium have been far more open and entertaining, with the team regularly producing strong attacking displays on continental nights.

Arsenal have scored at least three goals in six of their last home matches in the UEFA Champions League and will be confident of continuing that form against a Leverkusen side that has historically struggled on English soil.

Leverkusen reached this stage after defeating Olympiacos 2-0 away in the play-off round, recording their first away victory in a two-legged Champions League knockout tie. However, their overall record in England offers little encouragement, with eight defeats from 11 visits in this competition.

The German side showed in the first leg that they can create chances and they may threaten again in London. Even so, Arsenal’s attacking strength and home advantage should give them the edge as they aim to secure progression to the last eight.