Chelsea face a daunting task on Tuesday night as they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stamford Bridge needing a dramatic turnaround to keep their UEFA Champions League hopes alive.

Is Chelsea v PSG live streaming today?

The match can also be streamed online through discovery+, which is the streaming platform that carries TNT Sports content. Supporters can watch live on smart TVs or stream directly through compatible devices.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – AUGUST 4: The Logo of Chelsea Football Club on the Jersey on August 4,2017 in Bangkok Thailand.

When is Chelsea v PSG?

The match takes place on Tuesday 17 March 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm in west London.

Chelsea v PSG game tv channel

Fans in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 2, which holds the broadcasting rights for Champions League coverage. Coverage will begin ahead of kick-off with build-up and analysis from the studio team.

Fans who prefer to watch on mobile or tablet devices can also stream the match through the discovery+ app. The service allows regular subscribers to watch across laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liam Rosenior’s side were beaten 5-2 in Paris in the first leg and now trail by three goals heading into the return fixture. The result left the Blues with a mountain to climb if they are to reach the next round.

Paris Saint-Germain produced a clinical display in the opening meeting. The French champions scored five times and hit the target with eight of their nine attempts at goal during a dominant performance.

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Chelsea will hope the home crowd can inspire a strong response in west London. Rosenior’s team has built a strong record at Stamford Bridge in European competition, winning 10 of their last 11 matches on home soil in continental tournaments.

Even with that record, the scale of the challenge is clear. Overturning a three-goal deficit against a side with PSG’s attacking quality will require a near-perfect performance from the hosts.

PSG manager Luis Enrique warned his players against protecting their advantage too cautiously before the second leg. The Spaniard believes his team should continue to attack rather than sit back on their lead.

Chelsea’s recent defensive record offers encouragement for the visitors. The Blues have gone six matches without keeping a clean sheet in all competitions and were beaten at home by Newcastle in the league on Saturday.

With Chelsea needing goals to stay alive in the tie, the game could open up quickly. PSG’s forward line has already shown the damage it can cause and another sharp display could seal their place in the next round.