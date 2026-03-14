The final match of the 2026 Six Nations Championship takes place in Paris on Saturday evening as France national rugby union team host England national rugby union team at the Stade de France.

How to watch France v England live streaming The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7:20pm and the kick off at 8.10PM.

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What TV channel is France v England on?

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1 in the UK.

At the start of the tournament many expected the title to be decided in a straight showdown between the two sides in Paris. England’s disappointing campaign means the championship picture is more complicated heading into the final round.

France come into the match after suffering a dramatic defeat to Scotland national rugby union team at Murrayfield. Fabien Galthié’s side conceded heavily throughout the contest before scoring four late tries, eventually going down 50-40 in Edinburgh.

What time does France v England kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:10pm.

France remain firmly in the title race. They currently sit on 16 points, level with Scotland, and know that a bonus-point victory over England could be enough to secure back to back Six Nations titles depending on results elsewhere.

Les Bleus will take confidence from their recent record in this fixture. France have won their last four home meetings with England and secured a 33-31 victory the last time the sides met in Paris.

Claiming a bonus point win over England is far from straightforward. Over the past 35 years France have achieved that feat only once and they have never taken the full five points against England on home soil in the Six Nations era.

England arrive in Paris after a difficult tournament.

Steve Borthwick’s side have suffered defeats against Scotland, Ireland national rugby union team and Italy national rugby union team, leaving serious questions about the direction of the team heading into the future.