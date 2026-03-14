The final round of the 2026 Six Nations Championship promises plenty of drama and Super Saturday begins with a huge clash as Ireland national rugby union team face Scotland national rugby union team at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How to watch Ireland v Scotland live streaming The match will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1pm. What time does Ireland v Scotland kick off Ireland v Scotland kicks off at 2:10pm.

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Both teams still have a mathematical chance of winning the championship heading into the final weekend. However, victory alone may not be enough. The winner in Dublin will also require England national rugby union team to defeat France national rugby union team later in the day at the Stade de France.

Regardless of the final standings, there is still plenty at stake. Both sides are also chasing the Triple Crown, which adds further significance to what should be a gripping encounter in the Irish capital.

Ireland have often proved a difficult opponent for Scotland over the past decade, yet this current Scottish side has the attacking quality to challenge the hosts. Gregor Townsend’s team arrive in Dublin full of belief after an entertaining 50-40 victory over France at Murrayfield that ended Les Bleus’ hopes of completing a Grand Slam.

Trips to Dublin have historically been difficult for Scotland, but that performance will have boosted confidence that they can finally end their losing run against the men in green.

Ireland, coached by Andy Farrell, have produced mixed displays during this year’s championship. They opened with a heavy defeat to France in Paris before edging past Italy national rugby union team in Dublin and producing an impressive victory over England at Twickenham Stadium.

A hard-fought win over Wales national rugby union team last weekend kept their title hopes alive, but they will know a stronger performance may be required to maintain their recent dominance over Scotland.

Scotland have been one of the most dangerous attacking sides in the tournament, scoring 17 tries across their first four matches.

With a backline featuring stars such as Darcy Graham, Kyle Steyn and Robert Baloucoune, the visitors look capable of pushing Ireland all the way.