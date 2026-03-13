Friday brings the 2026 Cheltenham Festival to a close, with the Cheltenham Gold Cup serving as the highlight of the final day.

How to watch Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup live streaming Fans in the UK can watch the action live on ITV1, which broadcasts Cheltenham Festival coverage free to air each day between 1pm and 5pm.

Watch Every Race at Cheltenham Festival LIVE streaming here + Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

How to watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup on TV

Viewers can also stream the festival via ITVX on laptops, smartphones and tablets. The final two races on each day of the meeting will also be shown online through Racing TV.

Held at Cheltenham Racecourse, the Gold Cup remains the most prestigious race in National Hunt racing and the showpiece contest of the entire meeting in the Cotswolds.

A field of 11 runners will line up this year aiming to claim the sport’s biggest prize and secure their place in jumping history.

The absence of two-time winner Galopin Des Champs means that only last year’s champion Inothewayurthinkin can prevent a new name being added to the famous roll of honour.

Headgear proved a popular addition on the opening day of the festival, with three of the seven winners sporting cheekpieces, including Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth. Trainer Gavin Cromwell will hope a similar change can sharpen up his stable star ahead of the feature race.

The Irish Gold Cup winner Fact To File instead targets the Ryanair Chase, leaving Gaelic Warrior as the sole runner for Willie Mullins as he bids for a fifth Gold Cup victory in eight years.

King George VI Chase winner The Jukebox Man returns for the first time since his Boxing Day success at Kempton, with Ben Pauling training the runner for owner Harry Redknapp.

Just over a length separated the first four in the King George and both Gaelic Warrior and Jango Baie line up again here. Jango Baie powered up the Cheltenham hill to win the Arkle last season and now attempts to give Nicky Henderson a third Gold Cup success.

Elsewhere, Gordon Elliott saddles Firefox, while Cheltenham Festival favourite Envoi Allen is set for a farewell appearance for Henry de Bromhead and owners Cheveley Park Stud as he bids for a fourth festival victory.

The Irish challenge is strengthened by Spillane’s Tower for trainer Jimmy Mangan, while France is represented by Gold Tweet for trainer Gabriel Leenders.

Veteran L’Homme Presse lines up for Venetia Williams, while champion jockey Sean Bowen rides Haiti Couleurs for trainer Rebecca Curtis.

Bowen won the National Hunt Cup at last year’s festival and has since added victories in both the Irish and Welsh Grand Nationals. Another triumph here would represent the biggest win of his career.

Completing the line-up is Grey Dawning for Dan Skelton, who could strengthen his push for a first British trainers’ championship with victory in the feature race.