The 2026 Cheltenham Festival concludes on Friday afternoon, with the Cheltenham Gold Cup providing the headline race of both the final day and the entire meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Here are four selections for the final day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, covering the Triumph Hurdle, Mares’ Chase, Gold Cup and the closing Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Triumph Hurdle

Selection: Maestro Conti @ 5/1

Maestro Conti already has proven course and distance form at Cheltenham and shaped with plenty of promise when winning on Trials Day under Harry Skelton. The ride looked very much about education as much as winning that day and there is a feeling he may still be an underrated contender in the Triumph Hurdle. With experience around the track and clear improvement still to come, he looks capable of going very close.

Mares’ Chase

Selection: Panic Attack @ 7/2

Panic Attack produced a breathtaking display at Newbury earlier this season, dominating from fence to fence before eventually being pulled up after the line by Skelton. The performance left a clear impression, with the jockey visibly struck by how easily she dismantled the field.

She already has major Cheltenham form, having won both the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the Coral Gold Cup this season in commanding fashion. A return to Cheltenham should suit her perfectly, particularly on the more galloping New Course which is likely to play to her strengths.

Lightly raced for a 10-year-old and unbeaten this season with three victories, Panic Attack arrives in excellent form and also receives weight from several of her main market rivals.

Gold Cup

Selection: Jango Baie @ 7/2

Jango Baie has already shown how well he handles the Cheltenham hill, notably when storming home to win the Arkle Challenge Trophy last season. That success suggested he had no right to win based on the race position turning for home, yet he found plenty up the hill.

Stepping up in trip for the Cheltenham Gold Cup could unlock further improvement and he looks a strong candidate to finish in the frame in the festival’s feature race.

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Selection: Act Of Authority @ 20/1

Act Of Authority finished placed in this race last year and could once again be competitive in the festival finale. He is trained by Olly Murphy, a trainer whose runners have been performing consistently well throughout the season.

Murphy continues to build a strong reputation in National Hunt racing and his runners at Cheltenham are always worth attention. Act Of Authority’s previous form in the race, combined with the stable’s current momentum, suggests he could outrun his odds and go close in the final contest of the week.