Real Madrid host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available through discovery+.

Match: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Competition: UEFA Champions League

Kick off is at 8PM.

Round: Last 16 First Leg

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet again in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night as their long running European rivalry continues in the last-16 first leg in Madrid.

It will be the 12th meeting between the clubs in the past six seasons, underlining how frequently the two sides have crossed paths in Europe’s biggest competition. Last season it was Real who progressed, defeating City 6-3 on aggregate in the play-off round with Kylian Mbappé playing a key role.

City responded earlier this campaign when Pep Guardiola’s side secured a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium during the league phase in December. The Premier League champions produced an impressive performance that night and are viewed as strong contenders to take a first-leg advantage once again.

Madrid reached the knockout stage after edging past SL Benfica 3-1 on aggregate in the play-offs last month. Carlo Ancelotti’s side also required a stoppage-time winner to beat RC Celta de Vigo 2-1 in La Liga on Friday.

City were convincing winners during their previous visit to the Bernabéu this season, registering eight shots on target compared to just one for their hosts. Real took the lead through Rodrygo, but the forward is now sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Madrid will also be without two of their biggest stars, Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, which could provide City with a major advantage in the first leg. The Spanish giants have struggled in recent meetings with Premier League opposition. They were beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Arsenal in last season’s Champions League quarter-finals and failed to trouble Liverpool during a 1-0 defeat at Anfield earlier in the campaign.

Madrid managed only two shots on target in that game even with Mbappé and Bellingham available, highlighting the challenge they face if City dominate possession again. Guardiola’s team head to Spain after recovering from a disappointing 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest by beating Newcastle United 3-1 in the FA Cup fifth round.

City striker Erling Haaland was rested at St James’ Park and is expected to return to the starting line-up in Madrid. With Real dealing with key injuries and inconsistent domestic form, City will feel confident of claiming a positive result in the Spanish capital.

How to watch Real Madrid v Manchester City

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Fans can also watch the game via discovery+, which offers live streaming of TNT Sports coverage through its Premium monthly pass without requiring a contract.

Subscribers can stream matches on a range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones and tablets through the discovery+ app.