Arsenal have been flawless in this season’s UEFA Champions League, finishing top of the league phase standings after winning all eight of their matches.

The reward for that impressive run is a last 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen, with the winners set to face either Bodo/Glimt or Sporting CP in the quarter-finals.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal in the UK

TV channel

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 for viewers in the UK.

For subscribers, TNT Sports 3 is available on the following channel numbers:

Sky: Channel 415

Channel 415 Virgin Media: Channel 523

Channel 523 BT / EE TV: Channel 410

Online streaming

Fans with access to TNT Sports through their TV provider can also stream the match live via the relevant apps, including Sky Go and Virgin TV Go.

While Leverkusen arrive as clear outsiders, the Bundesliga side have shown they can cause problems for elite opposition, most notably with a surprise 2-0 victory away at Manchester City earlier in the competition.

Leverkusen struggled for consistency during the league phase, winning just two of their eight matches and finishing 16th in the table. However, they safely negotiated their play-off tie with Olympiacos, progressing 2-0 on aggregate thanks to a disciplined defensive display across the two legs.

Arsenal’s form has remained strong domestically, although performances have not always been free-flowing. Since their emphatic 4-1 Premier League win away at Tottenham, Mikel Arteta’s side have had to grind out results. A narrow 2-1 home victory against ten-man Chelsea was followed by a tight 1-0 success at Brighton, and they also had to work hard to see off League One side Mansfield Town 2-1 in the FA Cup fifth round.

That run of results suggests Wednesday’s first leg could turn into another tight and tactical contest rather than a high-scoring encounter. Leverkusen drew 3-3 with Freiburg in the Bundesliga at the weekend, but that game was something of an outlier.

Given Leverkusen’s cautious approach in knockout football and Arsenal’s recent struggles to create chances from open play, another low scoring game looks likely. The German side defended well in the play-off against Olympiacos, limiting the Greek champions to just two shots on target across both matches.

Arsenal’s defensive record in Europe has also been impressive. The Gunners conceded only four goals in eight league-phase matches, two of which came in the final matchday against Kairat Almaty when qualification had already been secured.

Arsenal’s recent 1-0 win away at Brighton highlights their ability to grind out results when needed, and that scoreline could again appeal in the first leg.

Leverkusen’s defensive discipline was clear in their goalless home draw with Olympiacos in the play-off round, while their last two Bundesliga defeats, against Hoffenheim and Union Berlin, both came by a 1-0 margin.

They were also close to another 1-0 defeat in their most recent home league match before former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah scored a late equaliser against Mainz.

All signs point towards a cagey first leg where chances are limited, and Arsenal may have to rely on patience and defensive solidity to take a slender advantage into the return fixture.