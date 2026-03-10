The Cheltenham Festival can be watched live in the United Kingdom through ITV and Racing TV.

ITV provides coverage of the biggest races and can be streamed online through ITVX, while Racing TV shows every race live across the four days of the Festival via its subscription service.

Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse

Event: Cheltenham Festival

TV coverage: ITV Racing and Racing TV

Live streaming: ITVX and Racing TV Online

Watch Every Race at Cheltenham Festival LIVE streaming here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Stream Details Event Cheltenham Festival Venue Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park Duration Four days Total Races 28 Free TV Coverage ITV Racing Free Live Stream ITVX Full Coverage Racing TV Racing TV Channels Sky 426, Virgin Media 545

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the biggest events in the horse racing calendar, attracting millions of viewers across the UK and Ireland.

If you’re unable to attend the meeting in person, there are several ways to watch every race live, whether on TV or via online streaming platforms.

© Canva.com

Across the four days of the festival, viewers can follow all the action through a combination of subscription channels and free coverage.

Racing TV

Racing TV provides comprehensive coverage of the Cheltenham Festival, showing every race live across all four days. The channel offers full broadcast coverage, including expert commentary, paddock insights and post race analysis from some of the sport’s leading presenters and pundits.

The channel is available to UK viewers via Sky (channel 426) and Virgin Media (channel 545). Access requires a subscription, although it may already be included as part of certain Sky or Virgin Media TV packages.

ITV Racing

ITV Racing broadcasts a selection of the biggest races from the Cheltenham Festival, including many of the feature Grade 1 contests. This coverage makes it the easiest way for many viewers in the UK to watch some of the festival’s highlights.

ITV’s broadcast typically includes live race coverage, expert previews, interviews with trainers and jockeys, and reaction following the major races. Channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider, so it’s worth checking your local listings for exact broadcast details.

Online streaming options

For viewers who prefer to watch on mobile devices or computers, several platforms offer Cheltenham Festival live streaming.

Racing TV Online allows subscribers to stream every race live through desktop, tablet, mobile or smart TV devices. The service also includes replays, allowing fans to watch races again on demand.

ITVX also streams ITV Racing coverage online, giving viewers free access to the same races shown on ITV’s television broadcast. UK users will need a valid TV licence to watch live content through the platform.