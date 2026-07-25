Find out how to watch Gateshead v Newcastle United friendly live today, including streaming details and kick off time for this preseason friendly at Gateshead International Stadium.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Gateshead v Newcastle United Saturday 25 July 2026 12:30pm BST Gateshead International Stadium

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Gateshead v Newcastle United Live Stream, TV Channel Gateshead v Newcastle United is not being shown on UK television. Newcastle fans can follow the match via NUFC TV. The game is also expected to be available via Bet365’s live in play service for those with a funded account. The match takes place at Gateshead International Stadium, with kick off at 12:30pm BST.

Newcastle United make the short trip across the Tyne for their second preseason fixture of the summer, with Eddie Howe’s side taking on National League neighbours Gateshead at the International Stadium this afternoon.

The Magpies opened their preseason with a 3-0 behind-closed-doors win over Darlington last weekend, though the lineup was largely made up of Under-21 players, with new goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen making his first appearance for the club in the second half.

This summer has had a unsettled feel around St James’ Park. Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have both departed, and reports suggest Bruno Guimaraes could also follow, with Arsenal among the clubs keen on the Brazilian midfielder.

Howe has moved to bring in big-money teenagers Sean Steur and Bazoumana Toure, with the pair among those expected to feature today as the manager looks to integrate them quickly into the group ahead of the new season.

A number of senior players remain absent, either through World Cup commitments or injury, so today’s squad is again likely to be a mix of established fringe players and academy prospects, with Howe looking for more competitive minutes before the season begins.

Gateshead begin a new chapter of their own under Lee Cattermole, the former Middlesbrough and Sunderland midfielder who has been handed his first senior managerial role at the age of 38.

The National League side narrowly avoided relegation last season, finishing eight points clear, and Cattermole has been tasked with building something more sustainable in 2026/27.

The Heed have started their preseason brightly, beating Blyth Town 6-0 before drawing 3-3 with Hebburn Town, who won the Northern Premier League last season.

New Zealand Under-20 international Luke Supyk, signed from Wellington Phoenix, is among the notable new faces. At least one trialist is also expected to feature in today’s starting lineup.