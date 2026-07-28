All the details you need to watch Stoke City v Everton live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the bet365 Stadium.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Stoke City v Everton Tuesday 28 July 2026 7:45pm BST bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent

Watch Stoke City v Everton LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Stoke City v Everton Live Stream details Stoke City and Everton fans can watch the game live via the club’s official website, priced at £5.99 for the live streaming service. The match takes place at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke, with kick off at 7:45pm BST.

Everton continue their pre-season preparations on Tuesday with a trip to Staffordshire to face Stoke City, having beaten Dundee before playing out a goalless draw with Bolton Wanderers in their previous two outings.

David Moyes will be assessing his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign, though goalkeeper Jordan Pickford remains on his summer break following England’s run to the World Cup semi finals.

The Toffees finished 13th last term after failing to win any of their final seven league games, and will be hoping to push for a European spot this time round.

Moyes has added Merlin Rohl and Tyrique George on permanent deals following their loan spells at Goodison Park, along with midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough.

After Tuesday’s game, Everton head to Germany for further friendlies against Hamburg and Stuttgart, before rounding off their preparations against Newcastle United and Lille.

Stoke head into the game under Mark Robins, having won both of their behind closed doors friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend as they build towards their EFL Cup opener next month.

The Potters have been busy in the transfer market too, bringing in six permanent additions including Joshua Griffiths, Lukas Graham and Ethan Galbraith as Robins looks to push the club towards the top half of the Championship.

Stoke will follow this game with a friendly against Valencia before their season gets under way against Oldham Athletic in the EFL Cup on August 8.