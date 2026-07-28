All the details you need to watch Aston Villa v Real Sociedad live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the Bescot Stadium.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Aston Villa v Real Sociedad Tuesday 28 July 2026 7:30pm BST Bescot Stadium, Walsall

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Aston Villa v Real Sociedad Live Stream details Aston Villa v Real Sociedad is not being shown on UK free-to-air television. Villa fans can watch the game live via the official Aston Villa website and the Villa TV platform, which requires a subscription. The match takes place at the Pallet Track Bescot Stadium in Walsall, with kick off at 7:30pm BST.

Aston Villa continue their pre season preparations on Tuesday, returning to the Bescot Stadium to take on Copa del Rey holders Real Sociedad.

It follows a mixed start to the summer for Unai Emery’s side, who beat Walsall 5-0 before suffering a narrow defeat to Porto at the weekend.

Villa remain without a number of players following their involvement in the World Cup, while Pau Torres, Alysson and Tammy Abraham are also expected to be unavailable through injury.

Real Sociedad head into the game under Pellegrino Matarazzo, who guided the Basque club to Copa del Rey glory in his first season in charge, and will be looking to build fitness ahead of their La Liga opener next month.