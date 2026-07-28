All the details you need to watch Western Sydney Wanderers v Chelsea live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the Accor Stadium.
|Live Streaming
|Date
|Kick Off Time
|Venue
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Chelsea
|Tuesday 28 July 2026
|10:45am BST
|Accor Stadium, Sydney
Western Sydney Wanderers v Chelsea Live Stream details
The friendly is not being shown on UK free to air television. Chelsea fans can watch the game live via the club’s own CFC+ streaming platform, which requires a subscription.
The match takes place at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, with kick off at 10:45am BST.
Chelsea begin their pre season tour of Australia and Asia on Tuesday morning, with Xabi Alonso taking charge of the Blues for the first time following his appointment last month.
The Spaniard arrives with a strong squad in Sydney, and supporters should get an early look at how he wants his side to line up after a tenth placed finish last season.
It marks the first of four fixtures in the Sydney Super Cup, with Chelsea also facing Tottenham later in the tour before heading to Asia for further friendlies.
Western Sydney Wanderers head into the game under Ufuk Talay, having beaten Tigers FC in the Australia Cup last week following a difficult season that saw them finish bottom of the A-League.