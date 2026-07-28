All the details you need to watch Western Sydney Wanderers v Chelsea live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the Accor Stadium.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Western Sydney Wanderers v Chelsea Tuesday 28 July 2026 10:45am BST Accor Stadium, Sydney

Watch Western Sydney Wanderers v Chelsea LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Western Sydney Wanderers v Chelsea Live Stream details The friendly is not being shown on UK free to air television. Chelsea fans can watch the game live via the club’s own CFC+ streaming platform, which requires a subscription. The match takes place at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, with kick off at 10:45am BST.

Chelsea begin their pre season tour of Australia and Asia on Tuesday morning, with Xabi Alonso taking charge of the Blues for the first time following his appointment last month.

The Spaniard arrives with a strong squad in Sydney, and supporters should get an early look at how he wants his side to line up after a tenth placed finish last season.

It marks the first of four fixtures in the Sydney Super Cup, with Chelsea also facing Tottenham later in the tour before heading to Asia for further friendlies.

Western Sydney Wanderers head into the game under Ufuk Talay, having beaten Tigers FC in the Australia Cup last week following a difficult season that saw them finish bottom of the A-League.