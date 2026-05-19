Check out how to watch Chelsea v Tottenham in this Premier League game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Chelsea v Tottenham 19 May 2026 20.15 BST Sky Sports

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Chelsea v Tottenham on TV: Live Streaming Details Chelsea v Tottenham will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League Channel. Kick off time is at 20:15 BST on Tuesday 19th May 2026.

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Tuesday night looking to respond to their FA Cup final defeat when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday and continue to endure a difficult end to the season under interim boss Calum McFarlane.

Chelsea still hold slim hopes of qualifying for Europe, though recent league form has damaged their chances heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

The club also confirmed ahead of the match that former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso will take charge next season.

Tottenham travel across London with survival still not mathematically secured, though results elsewhere have eased pressure on Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

West Ham’s 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday left Spurs two points above the relegation zone with a vastly superior goal difference heading into their final two fixtures.

A positive result at Stamford Bridge would move Tottenham significantly closer to securing Premier League football again next season.

Chelsea’s recent attacking struggles remain a major concern. The Blues have lost five league matches to nil against Newcastle, Everton, Manchester City, Manchester United and Brighton.

Their latest home outing also ended in disappointment after Nottingham Forest claimed a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham’s strongest performances under De Zerbi have largely arrived away from home. Spurs recorded victories at Wolves and Aston Villa, while also earning draws against Brighton and Leeds.

Defensively, Tottenham have also shown signs of improvement on their travels, conceding few clear chances in recent away matches against Sunderland, Wolves and Villa.