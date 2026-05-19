Find out how to watch Bournemouth v Manchester City in today’s Premier League game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Bournemouth v Man City 19 May 2026 19.30 BST Sky Sports

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Bournemouth v Man City on TV: Live Streaming Details Bournemouth v Man City will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event Channel. Kick off time is at 19:30 BST on Tuesday 19th May 2026.

Manchester City continue their Premier League title chase on Tuesday night when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face an in form Bournemouth side.

Pep Guardiola’s team arrive on the south coast fresh from their 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, a result that secured a domestic cup double following success in the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign.

After ending last season without silverware, City have responded strongly and remain firmly involved in the Premier League title race heading into the final week of the season.

The reigning champions have collected 16 points from their last six league matches and know victories in their remaining fixtures could still deliver another league crown.

Their challenge begins with a difficult assignment against Bournemouth before Sunday’s final day clash with Aston Villa.

Bournemouth have been one of the Premier League’s standout sides during the second half of the season and are unbeaten in 16 league games.

The Cherries have surged from 15th to sixth place since the turn of the year and still hold ambitions of securing European qualification.

Victory over Manchester City would move Andoni Iraola’s side to within one point of fifth-placed Liverpool heading into the final round of fixtures.

Bournemouth’s impressive run has continued even after confirmation that Iraola will leave the club at the end of the season.

Their last league defeat came against Arsenal back in early January and they have continued to play with confidence and attacking intent.

City, though, appear to be rediscovering the resilience and winning mentality that has defined Guardiola’s most successful teams.

They absorbed pressure well against Chelsea at Wembley before producing the decisive moment to lift the FA Cup.

Bournemouth are likely to pose a greater attacking threat than Chelsea managed on Saturday, though City’s firepower remains one of the strongest in the division.