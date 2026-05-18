Check out how to watch Arsenal v Burnley in this Premier League game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Arsenal v Burnley 18 May 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

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Arsenal v Burnley on TV: Live Streaming Details Arsenal v Burnley will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League Channel. Kick off time is at 20:00 BST on Monday 18th May 2026.

Arsenal can move within touching distance of the Premier League title when they host already-relegated Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side know victory would open a five-point gap over Manchester City and pile major pressure on the reigning champions ahead of their trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Gunners are closing in on a first league title since 2004 and could even be crowned champions before their final match of the season away at Crystal Palace next weekend.

Arsenal were forced to battle hard for last weekend’s 1-0 victory at West Ham, though Monday’s contest appears a far more favourable assignment against a Burnley side struggling badly away from home.

The Clarets have endured a miserable campaign on the road and are still at risk of finishing bottom of the Premier League table.

Burnley are yet to keep a clean sheet away from Turf Moor this season and have historically struggled badly against Arsenal in top-flight meetings.

The Lancashire club have never scored more than once against the Gunners in a Premier League encounter and have won only one of their 19 league clashes with the North London side.

Arsenal’s home form has been one of the foundations of their title push. The Gunners are averaging just under three goals per game at the Emirates across all competitions this season.

Arteta’s side have also combined attacking quality with defensive consistency throughout the campaign and will expect another controlled performance against relegated opposition.

With the title now firmly within reach, Arsenal have the opportunity to move another major step towards Premier League glory in front of their home supporters.