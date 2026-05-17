Check out how to watch Newcastle v West Ham in this English Premier League game today, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Newcastle v West Ham 17 May 2026 17.30 BST Sky Sports

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Newcastle v West Ham on TV: Live Streaming Details Newcastle v West Ham will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League Channel. Kick off time is at 17:30 BST on Sunday 17th May 2026.

West Ham United head to St James’ Park on Sunday knowing victory could lift them out of the Premier League relegation zone heading into the final week of the season.

The Hammers begin matchday 37 on 36 points, two behind Tottenham Hotspur and with an inferior goal difference.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have the chance to apply pressure on Spurs before their London rivals face Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United still have a top half finish within reach and arrive in improved form after ending a difficult run of results.

Eddie Howe’s side are unbeaten in their last two Premier League matches, beating Brighton 3-1 before earning a 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest.

Those performances have shown renewed fight from the Magpies against teams still battling for major objectives this season.

West Ham claimed an impressive 3-1 win over Newcastle earlier in the campaign at the London Stadium, though the return fixture is expected to be far tighter.

The Hammers have lost back to back league games against Arsenal and Brentford and their away form remains a concern.

West Ham have managed only one victory in their last five away Premier League matches and have struggled defensively during recent weeks.

Nuno’s side have won only four league matches on the road all season, while Newcastle have produced stronger form at St James’ Park throughout the campaign.

With West Ham desperate for points and Newcastle aiming to finish the season positively in front of their home supporters, Sunday’s clash could prove tense and closely contested.