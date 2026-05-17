Check out how to watch Jannik Sinner v Casper Ruud in this Italian Open Final, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and match start time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Jannik Sinner v Casper Ruud 17 May 2026 16.00 BST Sky Sports

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Jannik Sinner v Casper Ruud on TV: Live Streaming Details Jannik Sinner v Casper Ruud will be shown live in the UK onSky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event Channel. Start time is at 16:00 BST on Sunday 17th May 2026.

World number one Jannik Sinner will attempt to make Italian tennis history on Sunday when he faces Casper Ruud in the Italian Open final at the Foro Italico in Rome.

Sinner is aiming to become the first Italian man to win the tournament since Adriano Panatta lifted the title in 1976, while another major milestone also sits within reach.

Victory in Rome would see the 24 year old become only the second player after Novak Djokovic to complete the career Golden Masters.

The Italian star is also chasing a remarkable clean sweep of the clay court ATP Masters 1000 events this season, something achieved only once before by Rafael Nadal in 2010.

Sinner arrives in the final after extending his extraordinary run in Masters 1000 tournaments and is now bidding for a sixth consecutive title at that level.

Standing in his way is Casper Ruud, who returns to the Rome final determined to finally secure a long awaited Masters 1000 crown.

The Norwegian has established himself as one of the strongest clay court players on the ATP Tour across recent seasons and has battled through a difficult draw to reach Sunday’s showpiece.

Ruud suffered a crushing 6-0 6-1 defeat to Sinner in last year’s quarter final meeting, though the world number six arrives in far stronger form this time around.

His heavy topspin game and physical baseline style are well suited to clay and should provide a sterner examination for the home favourite.

Sinner’s path to the final became far tougher in the semi finals when Daniil Medvedev pushed him into a gruelling contest interrupted by rain.

The Italian recovered impressively after play resumed the following day, quickly closing out victory to book his place in the final.

That test may prove valuable after several straightforward wins earlier in the tournament.

With Sinner carrying the hopes of the home crowd and Ruud aiming to spoil the occasion, Sunday’s final promises to deliver one of the standout matches of the clay court season.