How to watch Everton v Sunderland in this Sunday afternoon Premier League game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Everton v Sunderland 17 May 2026 15.00 BST Sky Sports

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Everton v Sunderland on TV: Live Streaming Details Everton v Sunderland will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League Channel. Kick off time is at 15:00 BST on Sunday 17th May 2026.

Everton head into Sunday’s clash with Sunderland knowing victory is essential if they are to keep alive hopes of securing a European place before the Premier League season ends.

The Toffees have fallen away at a crucial stage after failing to win any of their last five league matches, leaving them two points outside the top eight with only two games remaining.

Results have not matched performances in recent weeks for Everton, who have produced several encouraging displays without turning them into victories.

Sunderland travel to Merseyside with little left to play for after securing Premier League survival.

The Black Cats built their campaign on defensive organisation earlier in the season, though recent performances at the back have caused concern.

Sunderland have conceded 10 goals across their last four matches and continue to allow opponents clear opportunities in dangerous areas.

Their latest away outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Wolves, a game in which the league’s bottom side created a number of strong chances against Regis Le Bris’ team.

Everton’s recent matches have also brought plenty of goals. David Moyes’ side have scored at least twice in four of their last six Premier League games.

The Toffees hit three goals against Manchester City in their previous home fixture and have scored nine times across their last four matches at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

With Sunderland struggling defensively and Everton still pushing for a possible European finish, the hosts will view Sunday as a major opportunity to return to winning ways.