Check out how to watch Man Utd v Nottingham Forest in this English Premier League game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Man Utd v Nottingham Forest 17 May 2026 12.30 BST Sky Sports

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Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on TV: Live Streaming Details Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League Channel. Kick off time is at 12:30 BST on Sunday 17th May 2026.

Manchester United can secure a third-place Premier League finish on Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

United head into the match six points clear of Liverpool with only two games remaining and have already booked their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Michael Carrick has overseen a major turnaround since taking charge at Old Trafford and the former Middlesbrough boss is now widely expected to earn a new contract after an impressive run of results.

The Red Devils have won seven of their eight home league matches under Carrick and arrive in strong form following recent victories over Brentford and Liverpool.

Sunday’s game could also carry extra significance for several senior players. Casemiro is expected to make his final appearance at Old Trafford, while Bruno Fernandes continues his push towards a long standing Premier League assist record.

Carrick is likely to name a strong side despite United already securing Champions League qualification.

Manchester United have also shown signs of becoming much sharper starters in recent weeks. They have led at half time in three of their last four matches and established 2-0 interval leads in their last two home games.

Forest, meanwhile, travel to Manchester with pressure eased after securing Premier League survival last weekend following a draw with Newcastle United combined with defeats for several relegation rivals.

Vítor Pereira’s side have won their last three away matches, though their longer term record on the road remains inconsistent.

Forest have trailed at half-time in seven of their last 11 away Premier League games and could face further problems with key defenders Murillo and Ola Aina unavailable.

United will sense an opportunity to impose themselves early once again as they look to complete another strong home performance before the season concludes.