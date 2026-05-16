Check out how to watch Eurovision Grand Final 2026, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and start time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Eurovision Final 16 May 2026 20.00 BST BBC

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Eurovision Grand Final on TV: Live Streaming Details Eurovision Grand Final will be shown live in the UK on on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. The show starts at 20:00 BST on Saturday 16th May 2026.

The Eurovision Song Contest returns on Saturday night as Vienna hosts the 2026 Grand Final at the Wiener Stadthalle, with bookmakers expecting one of the most unpredictable contests in recent years.

The last two Eurovision favourites have both failed to lift the trophy, with Croatia beaten by Switzerland in 2024 before Sweden could only finish fourth behind Austria last year.

That has led many fans and punters to question whether Finland can justify their position at the top of this year’s betting markets.

Finland have led the odds for months and remain one of the standout acts heading into the final, but support has grown rapidly for several challengers during rehearsal week in Vienna.

Australia have emerged as one of the biggest movers in the market. Former Neighbours star Delta Goodrem impressed during the second semi-final and has seen her odds shorten significantly following a strong reaction inside the arena.

Romania is another country attracting attention after securing a favourable late draw in the running order, performing 24th on Saturday night.

Running order positions continue to play a role in Eurovision outcomes, even if their influence has reduced in recent years. None of the last 22 winners have performed earlier than ninth in the Grand Final.

That statistic could make life difficult for Denmark, who open the show, while Israel and Australia also perform relatively early in the evening.

Israel are still expected to dominate the public vote once again. Last year’s entry finished only 15th with juries before surging to second overall after winning the televote.

The country is strongly fancied to top the public voting again this year, even with adjustments made to the Eurovision voting system.

France could also emerge as a serious contender in Vienna. Monroe’s entry “Regarde” has gathered support thanks to its polished staging and dramatic vocal performance.

France have quietly built a strong recent Eurovision record, finishing inside the top seven on three occasions in the last five years, including a runner-up finish in 2021.