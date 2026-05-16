Check out how to watch Chelsea v Manchester City in the FA Cup Final, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Chelsea v Man City 16 May 2026 15.00 BST BBC

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Chelsea v Manchester City on TV: Live Streaming Details Chelsea v Manchester City will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, while coverage is also available on TNT Sports 1 Channel. Kick off time is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 16th May 2026.

Chelsea have one final opportunity to rescue a disappointing season when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into the showpiece struggling badly in the Premier League, with interim manager Calum McFarlane unable to halt the club’s slide down the table following his appointment earlier this year.

Chelsea reached the final after a narrow 1-0 semi-final victory over Leeds United at Wembley, but domestic form since then has been poor.

The London club sit ninth in the Premier League with only two matches remaining and have collected just one point from their last seven league fixtures.

Manchester City, by contrast, remain in pursuit of a remarkable trophy treble.

Pep Guardiola’s side already secured the EFL Cup with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the final and continue to apply pressure in the Premier League title race, sitting two points behind the leaders with two games left.

City also arrive at Wembley in strong form after recording consecutive 3-0 league victories against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Chelsea’s recent record against City offers little encouragement. Their last victory over Guardiola’s side came in May 2021 when they lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy with a 1-0 win in Porto.

Injuries and poor results have damaged confidence around Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, while City appear to be peaking at exactly the right time.

McFarlane guided Chelsea to Wembley success against Leeds in the semi-finals, though another upset may prove difficult against a Manchester City side chasing more silverware before the season concludes.