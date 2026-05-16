Check out how to watch Celtic v Hearts in this Scottish Premiership game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Celtic v Hearts 16 May 2026 12.30 BST Sky Sports

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Celtic v Hearts on TV: Live Streaming Details Celtic v Hearts will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football Channel. Kick off time is at 12:30 BST on Saturday 16th May 2026.

The Scottish Premiership title race reaches a dramatic conclusion on Saturday lunchtime as Celtic host Hearts at Parkhead with the championship still hanging in the balance.

Hearts travel to Glasgow knowing a draw will be enough to secure a first league title since 1960 and end the Old Firm’s dominance of Scottish football.

Derek McInnes’ side sit one point clear at the top of the table after their 3-0 victory over Falkirk in midweek, but the title picture shifted again following Celtic’s controversial late win against Motherwell.

Martin O’Neill’s side claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory at Fir Park thanks to an injury-time penalty converted by Kelechi Iheanacho, a decision that sparked fury from Hearts boss McInnes.

The result means Celtic can now snatch the title on the final day with victory at home against the leaders.

Hearts are unbeaten in seven matches and have handled the pressure impressively during the closing weeks of the season as they attempt to become the first club outside Rangers or Celtic to win the Scottish title since Aberdeen in 1985.

The Edinburgh club will also take confidence from previous meetings between the sides this season. Hearts have already beaten Celtic twice, including a victory at Celtic Park in December, while the latest encounter between the clubs ended in a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle in January.

Celtic arrive in strong form after winning their last six league matches to force the race into a final-day showdown, though performances have not always convinced.

The Bhoys were pushed hard by Hibernian earlier this month before edging out Motherwell in dramatic circumstances on Wednesday night.

With the title on the line and emotions running high after the midweek controversy, Parkhead is set for one of the biggest matches of the Scottish football season.