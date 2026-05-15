Check out how to watch Aston Villa v Liverpool in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Aston Villa v Liverpool 15 May 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

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Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV: Live Streaming Details Aston Villa v Liverpool will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Channel Kick off time is at 20:00 BST on Friday 15th May 2026.

Liverpool head to Villa Park on Friday night facing mounting pressure after another frustrating result left supporters voicing their anger at Anfield last weekend.

Arne Slot’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea, with sections of the home crowd directing their frustration towards the Liverpool manager following a disappointing run of performances.

The Reds lifted the Premier League title just 12 months ago, but their form has dipped sharply this season. Defeat at Manchester United in their last away match marked Liverpool’s eighth league loss on the road and their 11th overall in the campaign.

Liverpool now travel to Aston Villa with both clubs level on 59 points, though the Reds remain above Unai Emery’s side on goal difference.

Victory on Friday would secure UEFA Champions League qualification with one match remaining, adding major significance to the clash at Villa Park.

Villa also have another route into next season’s Champions League through next week’s Europa League final against Freiburg, though Emery’s immediate focus will be on returning to winning ways in the league.

The Midlands club produced a dominant 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest in their European semi-final second leg before drawing 2-2 with already-relegated Burnley last weekend.

That result stretched Villa’s league run without a win to three matches, though Emery rotated heavily at Turf Moor with one eye on upcoming fixtures.

Villa are expected to restore several key players against Liverpool and will sense an opportunity against a visiting side struggling for confidence.

Slot enjoyed a dream start to life at Anfield after guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2024/25, while a strong summer transfer window and five consecutive wins at the beginning of this season raised expectations once again.

Still, results and performances have deteriorated in recent months and scrutiny around the Dutchman has increased following Liverpool’s recent slump.