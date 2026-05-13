Check out how to watch Motherwell v Celtic in this Scottish Premiership game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Motherwell v Celtic 13 May 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

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Motherwell v Celtic on TV: Live Streaming Details Motherwell v Celtic will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports+ Channel. Kick off time is at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 13th May 2026.

Celtic head to Fir Park on Wednesday night aiming to keep their Scottish Premiership title hopes alive as they take on a Motherwell side still chasing European qualification.

Martin O’Neill’s team have emerged as the form side in the title race and will look to extend their winning league run to six matches.

The Bhoys have forced themselves back into contention after a series of strong results, but any slip in Lanarkshire could hand a major advantage to Hearts before the top two meet at Celtic Park this weekend.

Motherwell are unlikely to make life easy for the visitors. Jens Berthel Askou’s side have impressed throughout the campaign and remain firmly in the hunt for a place in next season’s UEFA Conference League.

The Steelmen have turned Fir Park into one of the toughest venues in the division this season, suffering only two home defeats.

Their defensive record on home soil is also stronger than Celtic’s at Parkhead, underlining how difficult this assignment could be for the visitors.

Motherwell have already influenced the title race in recent weeks. They stunned Rangers with a 3-2 victory at Ibrox before holding leaders Hearts to a 1-1 draw after the split.

Celtic will also remember their previous visit to Fir Park earlier in the season, where Motherwell claimed an impressive 2-0 victory.

The hosts arrive full of confidence and continue to show signs of major progress under Askou, while Celtic know another win is essential ahead of Saturday’s huge showdown with Hearts.