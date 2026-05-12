Check out how to watch the Eurovision semi finals, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and start time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Eurovision 12 May 2026 20.00 BST BBC

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Eurovision on TV: Live Streaming Details Eurovision will be shown live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Semi Final 1 takes place tonight, Tuesday 12 May, at 8pm BST.

Eurovision 2026 gets underway tonight in Vienna as Semi Final 1 takes centre stage at the Wiener Stadthalle, with 15 countries battling for a place in Saturday’s Grand Final.

Only 10 acts will progress from Tuesday night’s show as Finland are the country everyone has to beat heading into the contest.

Linda Lampenius and Pete Parkkonen have dominated the Eurovision betting markets for weeks with “Liekinheitin”, a performance that has gathered momentum following strong rehearsal clips and positive fan reaction.

The decision for Lampenius to perform live violin during the entry has added another layer of intrigue, while Finland’s position in the running order is also viewed as favourable.

The Nordic nation are priced as clear favourites to win Semi Final 1 and remain market leaders to lift the Eurovision trophy on Saturday night.

Sweden and Greece are also expected to progress comfortably. Sweden’s Felicia arrives with “My System”, while Greece’s Akylas has impressed fans and bookmakers alike with “Ferto” after strong rehearsal performances in Vienna.

Moldova, Croatia, Serbia, Lithuania and Montenegro are also viewed as likely qualifiers.

The race for the final qualification places looks far less certain. Estonia’s Vanilla Ninja have seen support build after their first rehearsal performance of “Too Epic to Be True”, while Poland’s Alicja has also climbed in the market.

Poland could benefit from performing in the penultimate slot of the evening, a position that has historically attracted strong televote support.

Belgium and Portugal are among the countries still hovering around the qualification line and could yet benefit if one of the favourites underperforms live on the night.

Georgia appear to face a difficult challenge after drifting in the markets following rehearsals in Vienna.