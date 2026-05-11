Check out how to watch Tottenham v Leeds Utd in the Monday night Premier League game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Tottenham v Leeds Utd 11 May 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

Watch Tottenham v Leeds Utd LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Tottenham v Leeds Utd on TV: Live Streaming Details Tottenham v Leeds Utd will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Kick off time is at 20:00 BST on Monday 11th May 2026.

Tottenham Hotspur can move a step closer to Premier League survival when they host Leeds United on Monday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side appear to have found form at a crucial stage of the campaign after collecting two wins and a draw from their last three matches.

While the performances against Brighton and Wolves were far from convincing, Spurs produced one of their strongest displays of the season in last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Aston Villa, a result that has lifted belief around the club.

Tottenham remain 17th in the table, one point above West Ham after the Hammers slipped to defeat against Arsenal on Sunday. Spurs also hold the advantage of having played one game fewer.

Monday’s clash could prove pivotal in the battle to avoid relegation as Tottenham chase a third straight victory.

Goals at both ends may also be expected in North London. Spurs have failed to keep a home league clean sheet since beating Brentford 2-0 back in December and have regularly looked vulnerable defensively.

Leeds have also struggled to shut teams out away from home this season, managing only two clean sheets on their travels in the Premier League.

The Whites’ away record stands at two wins, eight draws and seven defeats from 17 league matches, though they arrive in London in strong form overall.

Leeds are unbeaten in six Premier League games and already appear safe following West Ham’s defeat and their own recent run of results.