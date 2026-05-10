Check out how to watch West Ham v Arsenal in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel West Ham v Arsenal 10 May 2026 16.30 BST Sky Sports

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West Ham v Arsenal on TV: Live Streaming Details West Ham v Arsenal will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The match will take place at the City of London Stadium and kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 10th May 2026.

Arsenal head to the London Stadium on Sunday aiming to strengthen their grip on the Premier League title race after a huge week for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Back-to-back league defeats against Bournemouth and Manchester City in April threatened to derail Arsenal’s challenge, but the Gunners have responded impressively and once again sit firmly in control of their own destiny.

Arteta’s men produced one of their strongest displays of the season in last weekend’s victory over Fulham before following it up with a UEFA Champions League semi final triumph against Atletico Madrid.

Confidence has quickly returned around the Emirates and Arsenal now have the chance to move another step closer to a first Premier League title in 22 years.

West Ham, meanwhile, head into the clash under mounting pressure in the battle to avoid relegation. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at Brentford last time out, a result that dropped the Hammers back into the bottom three.

The East London club had briefly boosted survival hopes after winning three of their previous six league matches, but they now face one of the toughest assignments in the division against a side carrying major momentum.

Arsenal’s record against West Ham will also encourage travelling supporters. The Gunners have won 38 Premier League meetings against the Hammers, with only Liverpool defeating West Ham more often in the competition.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six league trips to the London Stadium and have claimed victory in four of those matches.

West Ham have also struggled in home London derbies this season. Another defeat on Sunday would make it six home derby losses in a single Premier League campaign, setting an unwanted club record.