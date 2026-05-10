Check out how to watch Celtic v Rangers in the Scottish Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Celtic v Rangers 10 May 2026 12.00 BST Sky Sports

Watch Celtic v Rangers LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Celtic v Rangers on TV: Live Streaming Details Celtic v Rangers will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The match will take place at Celtic Park and kicks off at 12:00 BST on Sunday 10th May 2026.

Celtic and Rangers meet at Celtic Park on Sunday in what could prove to be a decisive Old Firm clash in the Scottish Premiership title race.

With only two league matches remaining after this weekend, both Glasgow rivals are chasing leaders Hearts and know anything less than victory could deal a major blow to their title hopes.

Celtic begin the weekend three points behind Hearts, while Rangers also remain in contention and need all three points to stay firmly in the hunt for top spot.

Goals have arrived regularly for both teams in recent weeks. Celtic have scored 15 goals across their last three matches, while Rangers have netted 17 times in their previous three outings.

Rangers remain the top scorers in the Scottish Premiership this season, with Danny Rohl’s side finding the net 69 times in 35 league matches.

Celtic’s home form has also been strong in 2026. The Bhoys have scored 17 goals in their home league fixtures this calendar year and head into Sunday’s encounter on the back of four straight victories.

This will be the sixth Old Firm meeting of the campaign. The sides have each recorded one victory alongside three draws so far this season.

While two of those clashes ended goalless, the other three meetings have all produced four goals. Rangers claimed a 3-1 victory at Celtic Park in January and have also won on their last two league visits across Glasgow.

The fixture’s recent history, combined with the attacking form shown by both clubs, points towards another entertaining contest at Celtic Park.