Check out how to watch Middlesbrough v Southampton in the Championship play off first leg including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Middlesbrough v Southampton 9 May 2026 12.30 BST Sky Sports

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Middlesbrough v Southampton on TV: Live Streaming Details Middlesbrough v Southampton will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. The match will take place at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium and kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 8th May 2026.

The Championship play off semi finals continue on Saturday lunchtime as Middlesbrough welcome Southampton to the Riverside Stadium for the opening leg of their promotion showdown.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12.30pm, with both clubs targeting a place in the Championship playoff final and a shot at Premier League football next season.

Middlesbrough spent much of the campaign battling for an automatic promotion place but head into the play offs as slight outsiders. Kim Hellberg’s side finished the regular season strongly, putting together a four-match unbeaten run to steady momentum at the right time.

Southampton arrive on Teesside in exceptional form after producing a stunning second half of the season. Tonda Eckert’s men are unbeaten in 19 matches and look one of the strongest sides left in the promotion race as they chase an immediate return to the top flight.

Recent meetings between the clubs suggest goals could be on the cards. Middlesbrough and Southampton have faced each other six times since 2016, with both sides winning twice alongside two draws.

Across those meetings, Middlesbrough hold a 9-6 aggregate advantage, while the fixtures have averaged 2.5 goals per game. Both teams have scored in four of those six clashes, including three of the four Championship encounters.

One of the most notable results came earlier this year when Middlesbrough stormed to a 4-0 victory over Southampton at the Riverside in January 2026, underlining their ability to trouble the Saints on home soil.

Still, previous meetings have also been closely fought. The two Championship matches before that emphatic Riverside win both ended 1-1, highlighting how evenly matched these sides can be.