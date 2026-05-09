Check out how to watch Liverpool v Chelsea in the early Premier League Saturday game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Liverpool v Chelsea 9 May 2026 12.30 BST TnT Sport

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Liverpool v Chelsea on TV: Live Streaming Details Liverpool v Chelsea will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.. The match will take place at Liverpool’s Anfield and kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 9th May 2026.

Liverpool and Chelsea will both be desperate to get back to winning ways when they meet at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool’s three-match winning run in the Premier League came to an end with a chaotic 3-2 defeat away to Manchester United last weekend. Arne Slot’s side were fortunate not to be further behind by half time and defensive issues continue to raise concerns as the season approaches its conclusion.

Liverpool remain firmly on course for UEFA Champions League qualification. The Reds sit fourth with three games remaining and hold a six-point cushion over sixth placed Bournemouth.

Anfield has continued to be a stronghold for Liverpool, who have led at half-time in each of their last five domestic home matches and won five of their last seven competitive games there by at least a two-goal margin.

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive on Merseyside enduring a miserable run of form. Interim boss Calum McFarlane has inherited a side that has lost eight of its last 10 matches in all competitions and six consecutive league games.

The Blues slipped to another damaging defeat last weekend, losing 3-1 at home to Nottingham Forest, and they now face an uphill battle to qualify for any form of European competition next season.

Chelsea do at least have an FA Cup Final to look forward to, but confidence is clearly low heading into this fixture. The club’s current losing streak in the league is their worst since the early 1990s and another defeat at Anfield would equal one of the worst runs in their history.

Liverpool will hope home advantage and superior recent consistency can help them take another significant step towards securing a top five finish.