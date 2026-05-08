Check out how to watch Hull v Milwall in the Championship playoff first leg, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Hull v Milwall 8 May 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports Football

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Hull v Milwall on TV: Live Streaming Details Hull v Milwall will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.. The match will take place at Hull’s MKM Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 8th May 2026.

Hull City and Millwall meet at the MKM Stadium on Friday night in the opening leg of their Championship play off semi final, with both clubs aiming to take a major step towards the Premier League.

The Tigers sealed their play off place in dramatic fashion on the final day of the regular season. Hull came from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1 while Wrexham dropped points against Middlesbrough, allowing Liam Rosenior’s side to secure sixth place.

Hull now return to a competition that has previously delivered success for the club, having won promotion in both of their past Championship play off campaigns.

Millwall narrowly missed out on automatic promotion after Ipswich Town edged them into third on the final weekend. The Lions arrive in East Yorkshire carrying strong momentum, particularly away from home.

Alex Neil’s side boast the best away record in the Championship this season and will take confidence from their recent trip to Hull, where they claimed a 3-1 victory back in March.

Millwall have not suffered defeat on the road since the end of January and have collected 41 away points this season, more than any other side in the division. That tally is also higher than Hull’s home return of 38 points.

Hull’s victory over Norwich ended a six match winless run and gave supporters renewed belief heading into the play offs. Still, defensive concerns remain after the Tigers managed only one clean sheet since the end of February.

Friday’s contest could also prove fiery. Referee Gavin Ward takes charge after previously overseeing Hull’s 3-1 win at The Den in December, a game that produced four cards and a red card for Millwall winger Femi Azeez.