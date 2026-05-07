Check out how to watch Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest in the Europa League second leg, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest 7 May 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports

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Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest on TV: Live Streaming Details Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest will be shown live in the UK on TnT Sports 1. The match will take place at Aston Villa’s Villa Park Stadium and kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday 7th May 2026.

Nottingham Forest take a slender advantage to Villa Park as they face Aston Villa in the decisive second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi final.

A 71st-minute penalty from Chris Wood earned Forest a 1-0 win in last week’s first leg at the City Ground, leaving the tie finely poised heading into Thursday night’s showdown in Birmingham.

Both managers rotated heavily in Premier League action at the weekend, though with contrasting outcomes. Villa suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur, while Forest impressed with a 3-1 win away at Chelsea.

Unai Emery was criticised for his team selection against Spurs, but the Spaniard’s pedigree in this competition is unrivalled. A four-time Europa League winner, Emery is targeting another European final and potentially Villa’s first continental trophy since the 1982 European Cup.

Villa’s home form in Europe has been particularly strong, with emphatic wins over Lille and Bologna in previous knockout rounds.

Forest, managed by Vitor Pereira, are carrying momentum and confidence into the second leg. Their victory at Stamford Bridge extended an unbeaten away run to six matches and all but secured their Premier League survival.

The two-time European Cup winners from 1979 and 1980 will believe they can complete the job, but a one-goal lead may prove fragile against a Villa side who defeated them 3-1 at Villa Park earlier in the season.

With a place in the Europa League final in Istanbul awaiting the winners, alongside a meeting with either SC Freiburg or Sporting Braga, another tense European night is expected.