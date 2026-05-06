Check out how to watch Bayern Munich v PSG in the Champions League second leg, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Bayern Munich v PSG 6 May 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports

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Bayern Munich v PSG on TV: Live Streaming Details Bayern Munich v PSG will be shown live in the UK on TnT Sports 1. The match will take place at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 6th May 2026.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain meet again on Wednesday after a record breaking first leg in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

PSG edged a remarkable 5-4 victory in Paris, with the match rewriting the competition’s record books. The first leg became the highest scoring modern era Champions League semi final, while the five first half goals were also unprecedented at this stage of the tournament.

The tie now heads to the Allianz Arena with everything still in the balance and another open encounter expected.

Both teams rotated heavily at the weekend but still played out entertaining draws, with Bayern held 3-3 by 1. FC Heidenheim and PSG drawing 2-2 with FC Lorient.

These sides have developed a fierce rivalry since Bayern defeated PSG in the 2020 Champions League final. Since then, the clubs have regularly crossed paths in Europe, with Bayern holding a slight edge overall.

The attacking quality on show last week suggests another high scoring clash could be on the cards. Bayern have seen five or more goals scored in five of their last six matches, including their thrilling quarter final victory over Real Madrid.

With stars such as Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembele in outstanding form, another entertaining European classic could await in Munich.