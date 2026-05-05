Check out how to watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League second leg, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Arsenal v Atletico Madrid 5 May 2026 20.00 BST Amazon Prime

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Arsenal v Atletico Madrid on TV: Live Streaming Details Arsenal v Atletico Madrid will be shown live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. The match will take place at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 5th May 2026.

Arsenal are aiming to reach their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years when they host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

The tie is finely balanced after a 1-1 draw in Madrid, where Viktor Gyokeres’s penalty was cancelled out by a spot-kick from Julian Alvarez.

Mikel Arteta will have been satisfied with avoiding defeat away from home and now has the chance to finish the job on familiar territory.

Arsenal’s home form in Europe has been formidable this season, including a 4-0 win over Atletico earlier in the competition. They have also kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 matches at the Emirates, underlining their defensive strength.

Recent Premier League wins over Newcastle United and Fulham have helped restore confidence, with Bukayo Saka returning to form and Gyokeres continuing his prolific scoring run.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico arrive fresh after rotating heavily in La Liga at the weekend, but they face a difficult challenge against an Arsenal side unbeaten in Europe this season.

Atletico have been involved in high scoring and unpredictable games in this competition, but Arsenal’s control and defensive discipline could prove decisive if they manage the occasion well.

With a place in the final on the line, the Emirates is set for a huge European night as the Gunners look to take the final step.