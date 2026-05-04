Where to watch Everton v Manchester City in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Everton v Man City 4 May 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

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Everton v Man City on TV: Live Streaming Details Everton v Man City will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Kick off time is scheduled for 20:00 (UK time) at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton host Manchester City on Monday night with the visitors looking to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side begin the evening six points behind Arsenal but with games in hand, meaning victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is essential to close the gap.

City arrive in strong form, unbeaten in their last 11 league matches and having won four of their last five away games. Their dominance over Everton is also notable, with 14 wins from their last 17 league meetings, including victories in each of the last eight.

Everton, managed by David Moyes, remain in the hunt for a European place despite recent setbacks. Recent defeats, both conceded late on, have seen them slip to mid-table, but they are still only a couple of points off the top seven.

Home form has been inconsistent for the Toffees, with just two wins in their last nine league games at their new stadium, which could be a concern against one of the division’s most in-form sides.

Everton will take encouragement from their overall improvement this season, knowing a victory would take them to the 50 point mark for the first time in several years.

With City chasing the title and Everton still pushing for Europe, this clash carries significant weight, but the visitors’ recent record in this fixture suggests they will be confident of taking all three points.