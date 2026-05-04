Where to watch Hearts v Rangers in the Scottish Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Hearts v Rangers 4 May 2026 17.30 BST Sky Sports

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Hearts v Rangers on TV: Live Streaming Details Hearts v Rangers will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football. Kick off time is scheduled for 17:30 (UK time) at Tynecastle Stadium.

Heart of Midlothian host Rangers in a huge Scottish Premiership title clash at Tynecastle on Monday night.

With just four points separating the sides, this fixture could prove decisive. A win for Hearts would move them seven points clear of Rangers and effectively end the visitors’ title hopes, although Celtic remain firmly in the hunt.

Hearts strengthened their position at the summit with a 2-1 win over Hibernian in the Edinburgh derby last weekend. The Jambos showed patience to break down their rivals, eventually finding a late winner to maintain top spot as they chase a first league title since 1960.

Danny Rohl’s Rangers are under pressure after slipping to third. A dramatic 3-2 defeat at home to Motherwell last time out has left them with little margin for error heading into the final games of the season.

That result summed up a difficult start to the split for Rangers, who surrendered a comeback before conceding late, and they now head to Edinburgh knowing only a win will keep their title hopes alive.

Tynecastle is expected to be at full voice for this mouth watering encounter, and recent meetings between the sides suggest goals could be on the cards, with three of the last four clashes producing at least three goals and both teams scoring.