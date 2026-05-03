Where to watch Manchester Utd v Liverpool in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Man Utd v Liverpool 3 May 2026 15.30 BST Sky Sports

Man Utd v Liverpool on TV: Live Streaming Details Man Utd v Liverpool will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Kick off time is scheduled for 15:30 (UK time).

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Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday in a huge Premier League clash, with momentum beginning to shift in this historic rivalry.

United are chasing a first league double over Liverpool since the 2015/16 season after their 2-1 win at Anfield earlier in the campaign, where goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire sealed the points.

Michael Carrick has revitalised the Red Devils, guiding them to nine wins from his first 13 matches in charge.

His side sit third in the table, three points clear of Liverpool, and have been particularly strong at home, winning six of their last seven league games at Old Trafford.

Since Carrick’s arrival, United have collected more points than any other team in the division, underlining their resurgence after last season’s disappointing finish.

Liverpool, managed by Arne Slot, have struggled to maintain the standards of their title-winning campaign. Injuries to key attacking players such as Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike have not helped, while their away form has been particularly poor, with five defeats in their last seven matches on the road.

Despite historically dominating this fixture in recent years, Liverpool may find this trip more challenging given United’s current form and confidence.

With both sides battling for UEFA Champions League qualification, the stakes and bragging rights are all to play for.