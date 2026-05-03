Check out how to watch Shaun Murphy v Wu Yize World Snooker Final today, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Shaun Murphy v Wu Yize 3 May 2026 13.00 BST BBC 1

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Shaun Murphy v Wu Yize on TV: Live Streaming Details Shaun Murphy v Wu Yize World Championship Final will be shown live in the UK on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. The first session has a start time of 13:00 (UK Time) on Sunday 3rd May.

Shaun Murphy will face Wu Yize in the final of the World Snooker Championship, as this year’s tournament builds to a blockbuster conclusion at the Crucible Theatre.

Murphy is aiming to lift the world title for the first time since his famous triumph in 2005, when he became only the third qualifier to win the tournament. Since then, he has suffered three final defeats, including losses to John Higgins, Stuart Bingham and Judd Trump.

The 43-year-old has grown stronger as the tournament has progressed. After edging past Fan Zhengyi in a deciding frame, he eased through Xiao Guodong before knocking out defending champion Zhao Xintong in the quarter-finals.

Murphy then gained revenge for his 2009 final defeat by beating Higgins in the semi-finals, showcasing both his scoring power and experience on the biggest stage.

Standing in his way is 22 year old Wu Yize, who has enjoyed a breakthrough run in Sheffield. He produced one of the matches of the tournament by coming from 16-14 down to defeat Mark Allen 17-16 in a dramatic semi-final.

Wu had already impressed with victories over Lei Peifan, Mark Selby and Hossein Vafaei, and now has the chance to become only the second Chinese world champion.

With Murphy’s experience against Wu’s fearless attacking style, the final promises to be a compelling battle between two players at very different stages of their careers.