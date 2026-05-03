How to watch Hibs v Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Hibs v Celtic 3 May 2026 12.00 BST Sky Sports

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Hibs v Celtic on TV: Live Streaming Details Hibs v Celtic will be shown live in the UK Sky Sports Football. The match will kick off at 12:00 BST on Sunday 3 May 2026.

Hibernian welcome Celtic to Easter Road in a crucial Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday.

Hibs pushed title chasing Heart of Midlothian all the way last weekend despite being reduced to nine men, showing plenty of resilience in a spirited display. That effort may have taken its toll, but they still have plenty to play for as they chase a European place.

The Edinburgh side have won just once in their last six league games and sit just behind Motherwell in the race for a Conference League spot, meaning they cannot afford to sit back.

Celtic, meanwhile, arrive in strong form, having won their last three league matches to move firmly into the title picture alongside Rangers. The Bhoys sit just three points behind the leaders and know victory here is vital to keep the pressure on.

Hibernian have shown they can trouble Celtic, winning 2-1 at Parkhead in February, and they have scored regularly in this fixture, finding the net in four of the last six meetings.

With Hibs strong going forward at home and Celtic chasing the title, this game could see chances at both ends, even if the visitors are favourites to take all three points.