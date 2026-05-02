Check out how to watch Arsenal v Fulham in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Arsenal v Fulham 2 May 2026 17.30 BST Sky Sports

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Arsenal v Fulham on TV: Live Streaming Details Arsenal v Fulham will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Kick off time is scheduled for 17:30 (UK time).

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League when they host Fulham at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side returned to the summit with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United last weekend and have the chance to move six points clear with another victory here, albeit having played a game more than Manchester City.

Arsenal head into the game after a 1-1 draw away at Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semi final, but their home record against Fulham is formidable. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 32 home meetings with the Cottagers, winning 25 of those.

While Arsenal edged the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this season, this fixture in north London has often produced goals, with both teams scoring in eight of the last nine encounters at the Emirates.

Fulham arrive with confidence after a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, keeping their European hopes alive. Marco Silva’s side sit just outside the top seven and remain within touching distance of a continental place.

The Cottagers record against Arsenal is poor, with just one win in their last 15 Premier League meetings. Away form has also been an issue, with only four victories on the road this season.

With Arsenal chasing the title and Fulham pushing for Europe, this London derby carries plenty of significance, but the hosts will be confident of maintaining their dominant record in this fixture.