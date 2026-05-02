Check out how to watch Brentford v West Ham in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Brentford v West Ham 2 May 2026 15.00 BST Not in UK

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Brentford v West Ham on TV: Live Streaming Details Brentford v West Ham will not be shown live on UK television due to the 3pm blackout. Kick off is scheduled for 15:00 (UK time).

Brentford are still chasing a European place but their form has dipped at a crucial stage of the Premier League season as they prepare to host West Ham United.

Keith Andrews’s side are without a win in their last six league matches, drawing five of those, and have slipped to ninth, although they remain just a point off the top seven.

Home form has also become a concern at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Brentford are winless in their last six league games. Each of their last three home matches has ended in a draw, underlining their struggles to turn performances into victories.

West Ham arrive with their own pressures, sitting just above the relegation zone after a dramatic late win over Everton. Callum Wilson’s stoppage time goal proved crucial in keeping the Hammers out of the bottom three.

This fixture has favoured Brentford, with West Ham winning just one of the last nine Premier League meetings between the sides. The Hammers have also struggled on visits to west London in recent years.

West Ham’s need for points could make them dangerous, particularly as they continue to battle for survival with only a handful of games remaining.

With Brentford chasing Europe and West Ham fighting to stay up, this London derby carries significant stakes at both ends of the table.