How to watch Wolves v Sunderland in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Wolves v Sunderland 2 May 2026 15.00 BST N/A

Wolves v Sunderland on TV: Live Streaming Details Wolves v Sunderland will not be shown live in the UK but subscribers to official sites outside the UK can watch. Kick off time is scheduled for 15:00 (UK time).

Watch Wolves v Sunderland LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Wolverhampton Wanderers are already relegated but will be aiming to restore some pride when they host Sunderland in the Premier League.

Wolves suffered their 23rd defeat of the campaign last time out against Tottenham Hotspur, underlining a difficult season that has left them rooted to the bottom for much of the year.

All three of their league wins have come at home, including two in their last three outings, offering a glimmer of encouragement.

The focus now for Wolves is to avoid finishing bottom, as they sit just three points behind Burnley with four games remaining. However, their record against promoted sides this season is a concern, having lost all four such meetings, including a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Sunderland will be keen to respond after a heavy 5-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. That defeat saw the Black Cats slip to 12th, though they remain within three points of the top seven.

Managed by Régis Le Bris, Sunderland are chasing a top half finish and potentially a place in Europe. They have shown resilience throughout the campaign, particularly when taking the lead, remaining unbeaten in league matches where they have scored first.

Goals have been hard to come by away from home for the Black Cats, with just 13 scored on their travels this season, which could limit their attacking threat in this fixture.

With Wolves playing for pride and Sunderland aiming to bounce back, this contest may be tight, though the visitors will hope to edge closer to their top-half ambitions.