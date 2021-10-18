StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Great’ Season 2

The second season of The Great will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday December 5th, it has been announced.

Created by Tony McNamara, The Great is described as a satirical comedy drama that chronicles the anti-historical ride through 18th Century Russia and follows the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great – the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. The series is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television and stars Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

In the show’s second season, finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but she will quickly learn that dethroning her husband was just the beginning. Catherine must now face the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be free. Her fight to bring enlightenment to Russia will mean battling her own court and those closest to her, including her own mother (Gillian Anderson). She will also battle her own heart as she continues to navigate her relationship with Peter. Ultimately, Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’ will ask more of her than she could have imagined.



