Find out how to watch Nigeria v Zimbabwe in this Unity Cup friendly game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Nigeria v Zimbabwe 26 May 2026 19.30 BST Bet365

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Nigeria v Zimbabwe on TV: Live Streaming Details Nigeria v Zimbabwe will be shown live in the UK through the bet365 live streaming service. The match will take place at The Valley in London and kicks off at 19:30 BST on Tuesday 26 May 2026.

Nigeria national football team face Zimbabwe national football team in the semi finals of the Unity Cup on Tuesday night in London.

The Super Eagles will be aiming to lift the four-team tournament after missing out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The winners of this tie will progress to Saturday’s final, where either Jamaica national football team or India national football team await.

These nations last met during World Cup qualifying and neither managed to secure a place at the finals. Nigeria fell heartbreakingly short after losing to DR Congo national football team on penalties in the play off final, while Zimbabwe finished bottom of their qualifying group.

Eric Chelle’s Nigeria side also endured penalty heartbreak at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, losing to hosts Morocco in the semi finals before eventually finishing third.

Since then, Nigeria have shown signs of improvement, beating Iran national football team 2-1 and drawing 2-2 with Jordan national football team during the March international window. The Super Eagles have now lost only once in their last nine matches.

Zimbabwe exited AFCON at the group stage but responded positively with friendly victories over Botswana national football team and the Zambia national under-23 football team.

The Warriors will hope to carry that momentum into this semi-final, although Nigeria are expected to start as favourites given the depth of talent within their squad.