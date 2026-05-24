Find out how to watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal in this Premier League game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Crystal Palace v Arsenal 24 May 2026 16.00 BST Sky Sports Premier League.

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Crystal Palace v Arsenal on TV: Live Streaming Details Crystal Palace v Arsenal will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League Channel. Kick off time is at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24th May 2026.

Crystal Palace and Arsenal bring the curtain down on their Premier League campaigns on Sunday with both clubs already turning their attention towards major European finals.

There is little riding on the league table at Selhurst Park, but there should still be a celebratory atmosphere as Arsenal prepare to lift the Premier League trophy following their first title triumph since 2004.

Mikel Arteta’s side sealed the championship after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth in midweek, leaving the Gunners four points clear at the summit heading into the final round of fixtures.

Attention will quickly shift towards Budapest, where Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Final next weekend.

Crystal Palace also have a huge European date looming. Oliver Glasner’s side take on Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League Final on Wednesday in Leipzig, meaning squad rotation could play a major role in Sunday’s encounter.

Palace head into the final day sitting 15th after a 2-2 draw with Brentford, while Glasner is also preparing to say goodbye to supporters following confirmation of his departure at the end of the season.

Arsenal are expected to rest several key names ahead of the Champions League final, with Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya among those who could be protected.

Palace will definitely be without defender Chris Richards through injury, and their weakened back line may struggle against even Arsenal’s rotated attack.