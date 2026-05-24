How to watch West Ham v Leeds in this Premier League game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel West Ham v Leeds 19 May 2026 16.00 BST Sky Sports

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West Ham v Leeds on TV: Live Streaming Details West Ham v Leeds will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football Channel. Kick off time is at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24th May 2026.

West Ham United and Leeds United meet on the final day of the Premier League season with the pressure firmly on the hosts at the London Stadium.

Many expected Leeds to be battling relegation after promotion, but Daniel Farke’s side have comfortably exceeded expectations and could yet finish as high as 12th with victory in East London.

Instead, it is West Ham who head into the final weekend staring at the possibility of relegation. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side must beat Leeds and hope Tottenham Hotspur lose at home to Everton if they are to avoid dropping into the Championship for the first time since 2010/11.

Leeds arrive with little pressure and plenty of confidence after an impressive campaign. The Whites have shown discipline and organisation throughout the season, and Farke is expected to stick with the same measured approach rather than throwing caution to the wind on the final day.

One notable trend has been Leeds’ low corner count away from home, with the Yorkshire club failing to win five or more corners in any away league fixture during 2026.

West Ham’s hopes will likely rest on captain Jarrod Bowen, who remains their biggest attacking threat and has registered at least one shot on target in each of his last three appearances.

Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will also be eager to impress after missing out on Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad, and he has the quality to trouble a nervous West Ham defence.